Left Menu
Development News Edition

18 more test positive for virus in Himachal; total count 332

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 23:13 IST
18 more test positive for virus in Himachal; total count 332
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus count in Himachal Pradesh rose to 332 on Sunday as 18 more people tested positive for the infection in the state. So far, six people have died of the infection in the state. Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said eight of the 18 fresh cases were reported from Kangra; four each from Hamirpur and Solan; and one each from Una and Kullu. Meanwhile, nine patients--four from Kangra, two each from Hamirpur, Solan; and one from Una-- recovered from the virus, he added. A majority of the new patients had recently returned from Maharashtra' Mumbai, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Noida. In Kangra, seven of the eight new patients had returned from Delhi on May 27 whereas one returned from Mumbai, Jindal said.

Those who came from Delhi were a two-year-old boy from Mijhgran in Nurpur; a 30-year-man from Dari; a 51-year-old man from VPO Sandu in Shahpur tehsil, his 17-year-old son; a 47-year-old man from Kulhan village in Nurpur tehsil, his nine-year-old-son; and a 27-year-old man from Bari village in Khundian. The official said they had been institutionally quarantined in Jawalamukhi and were shifted to a COVID care centre at Baijnath. Besides, a six-year-old girl who was quarantined at Parour, tested positive for the virus on Sunday. She had returned from Mumbai with her mother on May 24. Her mother has too tested positive for the virus.

In Hamirpur, the four fresh cases were institutionally quarantined at different places after their recent return from Delhi and Noida, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. They are two men, aged 23 and 40, from Jangal village; a 52-year-old man from Shashan village of Bhareri; and a 32-year-old woman from Dhamrol village. In Kullu, a 65-year-old man from Jaon in Nirmand tested positive for the infection on Sunday, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said. He, along with five members of his family, had returned from Delhi on May 19. His wife, son and daughter-in-law tested negative, the SP added. With this, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 206 as 120 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 80, followed by 54 in Kangra, 18 each in Solan and Una, 11 in Bilaspur, nine in Chamba, seven in Shimla, six in Mandi, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Call of Duty: Mobile's season 7 is called Radioactive Agent

Radioactive Agent is the name of Call of Duty Mobiles season 7, Activision announced on Twitter. The new season will be coming out later this week, per the tweet on Saturday from the official Call of Duty Mobile account.While the complete l...

Indore's COVID-19 count rises to 3539; death toll reaches 135

With 53 new COVID-19 cases being reported, the count in Indore reached 3,539 on Sunday, according to the District Health Department.This includes 1,990 cured and discharged patients, 1,414 cases that are currently being treated, and 135 dea...

Police disperse anti-Bolsonaro protesters in Brazil

Police say they used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Brazils largest city on Sunday as groups protesting and supporting President Jair Bolsonaro neared a clash. The demonstration by several hundred black-clad members of football fan g...

There should be uniformity in referring to the country: Petitioner who approached SC seeking change of name from 'India' To 'Bharat'

There should be uniformity while referring to the country, be it Bharat, India, or the Republic of India, according to Namah, the petitioner who has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre for the same. The Supreme Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020