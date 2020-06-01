Left Menu
Devotees in Delhi elated over re-opening of religious places from June 8

Several devotees across the national capital are elated about religious places and places of worship to be opened from June 8, following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for phased re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown-- #Unlock1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 00:35 IST
A visual from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Several devotees across the national capital are elated about religious places and places of worship to be opened from June 8, following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for phased re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown-- #Unlock1. "We are happy with the government's decision. Every devotee, who comes up to the temple, asked us the same question -- When would the temple re-open? Even if the gate opened for a second, people would try to meet us. They all would be so overjoyed now," said the temple priest Gajanan Shastri at Sai Baba Temple on Lodhi Road.

He further said that the temple authorities would ensure that all government guidelines are followed once the temple opens from June 8. "The sanitiser machine will be present at both the gates of the temple and the devotees will also be screened by thermal machines," said the priest.

A resident of Pahar Ganj Srinivasan Arjun was seen praying outside Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral Church. While speaking to ANI, he said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the government's decision and I hope everyone who comes in to pray abides by all the precautionary measures taken by the church. It is our moral and social responsibility to uphold the guidelines."

Right across the road from Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Gurpreet and Gagan visit Bangla Sahib Gurdwara to pray. "We are happy with the decision but we appeal all devotees to not rush unnecessarily to gurdwaras because they can also pray at home. We must abide by the rules and prioritise safety as the cases are increasing each day," they said.

All the religious places were closed after the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented on March 25. (ANI)

