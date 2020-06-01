Left Menu
Development News Edition

#Unlock1: People arrive at Delhi's Gazipur market to buy essentials

People arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur here on Monday to make purchases, amid #Unlock1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 08:44 IST
#Unlock1: People arrive at Delhi's Gazipur market to buy essentials
People arrive at Delhi's Gazipur market to buy essentials amid #Unlock1. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur here on Monday to make purchases, amid #Unlock1.

Buyers and vendors present in the market were seen wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms. People in large numbers could be seen forming queues while entering the market.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that only a limited number of activities would remain prohibited throughout the country during #Unlock1, which will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Google stands in support of racial equality: Pichai

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus-proofing sports facilities presents a big challenge

The jersey-wearing camaraderie. The scent of sizzling sausages. The buzz before a big game. The distinctive atmosphere of live sports, that feeling in the air, will return in time as pandemic restrictions are eased. But will that very air b...

Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate Khelo India Community Coach development programme

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will begin a 25-day Khelo India Community Coach Development Programme on Monday. The programme will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju. The programme will help in ...

Primark to open all stores in England on June 15

Fashion retailer Primark is working to re-open all its 153 stores in England on June 15, in line with the countrys easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, its owner Associated British Foods said on Monday.All Primark stores were closed...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks scale 3-month peak, resilient to U.S. rioting

Asian shares advanced to three-month highs on Monday as progress on re-opening economies helped offset jitters over riots in U.S. cities and unease over Washingtons power struggle with Beijing. There was also relief that while President Don...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020