43 causalities due to thunderstorm, lightning in UP; CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of life due to lightning and thunderstorm in various districts of the state on May 30. He has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased and proper treatment for the injured persons.

The Chief Minister has directed the officers to provide relief and help the affected people with the utmost urgency.

According to the latest report released by the Relief Commissioner's Office, on May 30, a total of 43 eport released by the Relief Commissioner Office in various districts of the state due to thunderstorm and lightning. (ANI)