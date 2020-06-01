Five more COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh
Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh, said the state Health Department.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 01-06-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 11:04 IST
Two cases were detected from Raigarh while one case each from Durg, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund.
Presently, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh stands at 503, including 388 active cases, 114 discharged and 1 death, according to the state Health Department.
