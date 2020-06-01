Odisha reports 156 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 2104

Odisha has reported 156 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,104, said the State Health Department. The cumulative number of RT PCR tests in the State stands at 1,55,690 and the cumulative samples positive till May 30 stands at 1,948.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 67,655. Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count stands at 22,333 while cases in Delhi have reached 19,844.