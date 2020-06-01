NHBRC satellite offices to be phased in gradually

While the National Home Builders' Registration Council (NHBRC) provincial offices will resume full-service operations next Monday, satellite offices will be phased in gradually.

The satellite offices are in Tzaneen, Witbank, Bethlehem, Thulamela, Mafikeng, Klerksdorp and Newcastle.

Acting Chief Executive, Otsile Maseng, said the approach was to ensure that the NHBRC safeguards the health and safety of its employees. This, he said, was to also ensure that its offices are compliant and suitable to accommodate employees and customers.

"Work is currently underway to deep clean and disinfect all offices nationally and distribute all the necessary personal protection equipment (PPE)," he said.

The council has been providing services via email since 23 March in an effort to promote human interaction amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Developers, contractors, home builders and housing consumers, who need to interact with the NHBRC, are urged to only visit offices when it is absolutely necessary for the collection of certificates (i.e. registration and enrolment) and to complete technical assessments.

"We further encourage those who need to submit necessary supporting documents to do so from the safety of their homes or offices via our new e-mailing list," read the statement.

The new e-mailing list is:

1. Gauteng: GP-online@nhbrc.org.za

2. Western Cape: WC-online@nhbrc.org.za

3. Eastern Cape: EC-online@nhbrc.org.za

4. Free State: FS-online@nhbrc.org.za

5. North West NW-online@nhbrc.org.za

6. Limpopo: LP-online@nhbrc.org.za

7. Mpumalanga: MP-online@nhbrc.org.za

8. KwaZulu-Natal: KZN-online@nhbrc.org.za

9. Northern Cape NC-online@nhbrc.org.za

The NHBRC said each of its offices has established a COVID-19 task team to ensure the continued safety of employees and customers. The council urged all those visiting its offices to cooperate with the measures put in place.

"As an agency of the Department of Human Settlements, we support all the national COVID-19 interventions aimed at providing citizens with dignified accommodation and access to clean water, thus contributing to reducing the risks of infection associated with overcrowding," said the building council.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)