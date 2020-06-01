Left Menu
Farmer died while waiting at wheat procurement center in MP's Dewas

A farmer, who was waiting for his turn at a wheat procurement centre in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh for the last two days to sell his crop died after suffering a heart attack, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:30 IST
Dewas SDM Pradeep Solanki speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"A farmer has died here. According to the doctor, a preliminary medical examination suggests that he had suffered a heart attack. It is very unfortunate. An enquiry is being conducted," sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pradeep Solanki told reporters here. When asked about the long wait at procurement centres, Solanki said that maintaining social distancing norms amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown has caused some technical difficulties in the procurement process.

He said that all possible help is being extended to the family of the deceased and arrangements for compensation are being made by the district administration. "This time the wheat for procurement is four to five times more than what it was last time. Last year, around 60,000 metric tonnes of wheat was procured. However, we have already procured more than three lakh MTs. Resources are limited. There is also lockdown and social distancing has to be maintained," Solanki said.

Sachin Mandloi, the son of the deceased farmer, said that his father had left the house on May 29 to sell the crop at the procurement centre and had been waiting for his turn at the centre for the past two days. "I was informed that my father was sick and was taken to the district hospital. I rushed here and came to know that he has passed away. He had left the house on May 29. and had been waiting at the center to sell the wheat. There is a long line at the procurement center," Mandloi said.

Another relative of the deceased said that their harvest is yet to be procured. (ANI)

