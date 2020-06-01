Restrictions on inter-state movement of people will continue: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the restriction on inter-state movement of people and the ban on Inner Line Permit (ILP) to outsiders will continue. People from other states visiting Arunachal will continue to undergo compulsory institutional quarantine as the state is still under lockdown, he said at a press conference here.

"Effective check gate management will continue with screening of people while intra-district movement via Assam will continue with convoy. Moreover, intra-district movement without touching Assam will not require passes," Khandu said. He said the Union Home ministrys negative list banning a few institutions would be strictly followed and the ban on issuing of Inner Line Permit (ILP) to outsiders would continue.

People from other states require an ILP to enter Arunachal Pradesh. "The restrictions on inter-state movement of people will be relaxed only after all the stranded Arunachalees are returned to the state and situation normalized. However, movement of vehicles carrying essentials will be exempted from the restriction," the chief minister said.

He said that so far an estimated 8,000 people returned to the state from other states till Sunday and another 5,000 returnees are expected by June 20. "The government will decide its course of action to lift restriction on inter-state movement of people in the first phase only after all stranded people return to the state and keeping in view all safety protocols. As of now, Arunachal is under lockdown," the chief minister said without elaborating whether the lockdown has been extended in the state.

Khandu said, in the second phase the government would decide on lifting restrictions on issuing of ILPs. On reopening of educational institutions in the state, he informed that the government would hold due consultations with all the stakeholders and accordingly arrive at a decision.

"The Education department has started online classes for students of Class 6 to 8 through dedicated DD channel Arunprabha and will soon start similar classes for students of lower class through All India Radio. Hopefully, the situation will improve by June end and we will able to start regular classes from July onwards," the chief minister said..