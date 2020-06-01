Left Menu
More than 50,000 Indians already evacuated through Vande Bharat Mission, says Civil Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday informed that the Vande Bharat Mission has already evacuated more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:35 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday informed that the Vande Bharat Mission has already evacuated more than 50,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens. On Twitter, Puri said, "The MHA guidelines for lockdown 5.0 announced on May 30 will facilitate the gradual & calibrated reopening of aviation sector. As we move towards critical mass of 50-60 per cent operation of domestic flights, our ability to resume international operations will also improve."

"Despite COVID19 and the lockdown, our efforts to serve the nation didn't cease but just took a different form. The Vande Bharat Mission has already evacuated more than 50,000 stranded & distressed Indian citizens. We are now preparing to significantly increase these flights," tweeted the Civil Aviation Minister. "We have taken several reform measures under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan for the aviation sector such as opening airspaces for airlines and opening other airports for private sector participation. We will continue to proactively engage and support our aviation sector," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

