Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social distancing norms, masks must in religious places from June 8

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:00 IST
Social distancing norms, masks must in religious places from June 8

Social distancing norms and use of masks and sanitisers will be a must in religious places from June 8 as people will be returning to the shrines, which have been closed for over two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In-charges and managements of temples, mosques and gurudwaras in the city said preparations are underway to ensure all safety measures are in place as they throw open their doors for the devotees amid the pandemic.

The steps needed to adhere to detailed guidelines of the Centre and the Delhi government, and standard operating procedures for religious places that are yet to be issued will also be implemented, they said. Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said stickers will be affixed on the floor and verandas of the mosque to ensure social distancing during namaz.

"We have also decided to discontinue using carpet on which people offer namaz at the mosque and ask people to carry their own ‘musalla’ (mat for offering namaz). We will also suggest them to do 'wuzu' (ritual ablution before namaz) and avoid using mosque tanks," Bukhari said, elaborating steps to be taken to keep people safe from the infection. The namazis will also be advised to wear masks and carry sanitisers, and strictly adhere to social distancing norms to keep themselves and others safe from coronavirus, he said.

Fatehpuri Masjid's Shahi Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmed said awareness will be key to keeping people safe during the congregational prayers. "We have already been emphasising on social distancing and other precautions. All the steps as advised by the governments in their guidelines will be fully implemented," he said.

The main temples in the city are also ensuring various steps, including use of thermal devices, to keep the devotees safe. Vinod Kumar Mishra, the administrator of the Laxmi Narayan Mandir also known as the Birla temple in central Delhi, said the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) staff had been sanitising the complex on a regular basis for now.

The temple administration is considering hiring an agency for regular sanitisation of the premises once the temple is opened from June 8, Mishra said. "We have arranged sanitisers and thermal temperature guns and painted circles in the complex to ensure the devotees maintain the physical distancing norms," he said.

Kishor Chawla, the CEO of the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir, said a machine has been deployed to disinfect the entire premises. "Once the temple is thrown open to the devotees, sanitisation drills will be carried out on an hourly basis," he said.

The temple administration will keep sanitiser bottles in each complex and provide masks to those not having one, he said. The devotees won't be allowed to offer flowers or sweets to the deity. No prasad will be given, he said.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said social distancing norms will be strictly enforced at the shrines with focus on Sis Ganj Sahib, Bangla Sahib and Rakabganj gurudwaras that attract large numbers of devotees. "We are increasing the number of entry and exit points so that people do not come in contact with others and leave the premises after prayers," Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of DSGMC, said.

He said foot-operated sanitiser machines are being installed at gurudwara premises besides increasing overall cleanliness to check infection. Sirsa said the committee is waiting for the government's standard operating procedures to restart 'langars' at the gurudwaras according to the permissible numbers and seating arrangements.

The central government has only said that religious places can open. But it is yet to come out with a detailed procedure about how to go about it, Archbishop of Delhi Anil Couto said. "So we are waiting for further guidelines from the government before churches open for the people. Unlike other religions, Christianity has the concept of community service, so we will have to wait for the guidelines regarding social distancing and the number of persons permitted to visit churches at a time," he said.

He said the churches will act according to the government guidelines about precautions to check coronavirus infection, whenever they are issued..

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 314 to 12,494; 22 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases inAhmedabad district rose by 314 to 12,494 on Monday while thedeath toll went up by 22 to 864, state Health department saidAhmedabad also reported recovery of 790 patientsMonday, the highest single-day tally so ...

990 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, total cases count 20,834

Delhis COVID-19 cases count on Monday reached 20,834 after 990 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 268 patients recovered today taking the total number o...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to act on President Donald Trumps inflammatory comments about U.S. protests went public on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for acting and rebuking their own empl...

Key Mexican tourism hub aims for 30% reopening in coming months

One of Mexicos main bellwethers of tourist activity aims to reopen nearly a third of its resorts in the next few months, though it faces a challenge to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Monday. Carlos Joaquin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020