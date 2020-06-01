Women workers demand train to Jharkhand

Over 400 women working with a private textile industry unit near here took to the streets on Monday demanding that authorities facilitate their journey by train to their home state Jharkhand. Police said the issue was resolved by authorities who assured the women workers that a train will be arranged for them on Wednesday for their safe journey to Jharkhand.

Earlier, the women had reportedly informed government officials and the textile firm at Pallikkara that they want to go back to their home state due to the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Finally on Monday, the women workers came out of their shelters provided by the company at Pallikkara and headed to the Aluva railway station with their luggage.

The authorities soon intervened in the matter and resolved the issue, police said.