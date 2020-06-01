Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 18:25 IST
Vishnoi delegation demand CBI inquiry into cop's suicide

A delegation of the Vishnoi community met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Monday to demand a CBI inquiry into the suicide of police inspector Vishnudutt Vishnoi last month. Gehlot assured them that the government would examine the matter and take a decision soon.

Vishnoi, who was the Rajgarh police station incharge in Churu district, was found hanging from the ceiling in his quarters on May 23. He left two suicide notes, one addressed to his parents and the other addressed to district superintendent of police. In the suicide note addressed to the SP, Vishnoi said he was not able to bear the pressure which was created around him. The inspector said he tried to give his best for the Rajasthan Police.

One screenshot of a purported WhatsApp chat Vishnoi had with an activist friend also got viral, in which the police officer talked about being trapped in dirty politics. The BJP and BSP leaders have alleged that he was being pressurised by the local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, a charge that she has denied.

"The delegation of Vishnoi community demanded a CBI inquiry in the tragic death of Vishnudutt Vishnoi, Inspector of Rajasthan Police," Gehlot tweeted. "The delegation was assured that the government will soon take a decision on the matter after examining it." "We are with the family of Vishnudutt in this hour of grief. Vishnudutt Vishnoi was a dutiful officer of Rajasthan Police and his services will always be remembered," the chief minister said. Apart from the Vishnoi Mahasabha, the BJP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party have also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Vishnoi was one of the top inspectors of the Rajasthan Police, and also popular in his department and among the people for his work and honesty. PTI SDA HMB.

