Possible rise in COVID-19 cases? MP govt readies 60,000 beds

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:13 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has readied 60,000 beds in various hospitals to deal with spike in COVID-19 cases, if any, after easing of the lockdown curbs, a senior Health official said on Monday. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Family Welfare department, Mohammad Suleiman told reporters that nearly 3,000 COVID-19 patients remained admitted in different hospitals across the state.

"In the event of cases spiking after resumption of economic and other activities in the state, we are ready for such scenario and have created 60,000 beds of different categories in hospitals. 6,000 of these beds have oxygen supply facility," Suleiman told reporters after reviewing the situation in Indore division. The ACS added that the number of beds with oxygen supply facility will soon be enhanced from 6,000 to 14,000, and oxygen supply lines are being laid in hospitals.

As on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus case count stood at 8,089 and fatalities at 350. Indore district, which is worst hit by the virus pandemic, has reported 3,539 cases with 135 deaths as on Monday.

Meanwhile, Suleiman said that everyday 6,100 samples can be tested and this capacity will be raised to 15,000. "There is no need to fear COVID-19 pandemic by creating scare. But we appeal to the people with folded hands that they should observe precautions totally and take care of themselves, as no iron wall can be constructed for saving persons from this virus," he said.

At present, 1,400 samples are being tested in Indore, and to enhance this capacity an advanced machine is being imported from the USA. Speaking on the Indore situation, he said, "Coronavirus infection probably started in Indore in February.

At that time, we possibly didn't get to know about it which resulted into the sudden spike in the number of cases in dense localities. At that time, the viral load too was much". Suleiman further said the virus spread has been "surprisingly controlled in the last few days, which is a "success story of containing the pandemic".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Sunday said extensive relaxations announced by the Centre will be followed in MP as well, adding that economic activities along with "unlocking" will take place in a phased manner in the state. Places of worship can remain open from June 8, though social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and other large congregations, including religious ones, shall remain suspended, and a decision on these would be taken later, he had said.

A decision on re-starting inter-state public transport will be taken on June 7, he had said..

