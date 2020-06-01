8 more die of COVID-19 in Bengal, 271 fresh cases reported

Eight people died of COVID-19 in Bengal in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the state to 253, the health department said on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 5,772, with at least 271 more people testing positive for the disease during the period, the department said.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 3,141. Of the eight that succumbed to the disease, five were from the city, and one each from North 24 Parganas and West Medinipore districts, the department said in its bulletin.

One of the eight is a resident of another state. Earlier, the government had said 72 coronavirus-afflicted patients have died due to comorbidities, and COVID- 19 in those cases was "incidental".

At least 149 people discharged from different hospitals since Sunday evening, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,306. As many as 9,480 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. The number of samples examined so far climbed to 2,13,231.