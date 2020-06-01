AP CM to visit Delhi on Tuesday, likely to meet home minister

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit the national capital on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others to discuss various issues, including Polavaram and other irrigation projects, official sources said. The visit comes after a period of four months. The chief minister will leave for Delhi at 10 am in a special flight, they said.

Reddy is expected to meet Shah and Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He may also meet other cabinet ministers, the sources added. They said Reddy is likely to discuss the over-stressed financial situation of the state government with Shah and seek funds. He is expected to brief the home minister about the COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh and other pending matters.

The chief minister is also expected to raise the Polavaram and other pending irrigation projects with the water resources minister. Reddy completed one year in office last month..