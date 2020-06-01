Woman, 2 children, relative jump into canal over family dispute in Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old woman, her two children and a man jumped into a canal here on Sunday over a family dispute, police said. Zenab Begum, her children Isra (3) and Mavish (2), and relative Shahid (18) are missing after the incident took place near Nagla Bajurg village under Bhopa police station limits, they said.

The four had gone to canal road on a motorcycle, police said. They said preliminary investigation suggests that first Begum, along with her children, jumped into the canal and later Shahid jumped to rescue them. After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and started rescue operation, said Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma.

He said a team of divers is searching for the missing persons in the Ganga canal but no recovery has yet been made..