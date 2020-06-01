Left Menu
Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 40,000 mark; death toll 1,319

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:33 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 40,000-mark on Monday, with 1,413 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The latest case count in the country's financial capital stands at 40,887, it said, adding that 40 more people have succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,319.

26 of the 40 deceased were suffering from underlying health conditions, it said. Meanwhile, 193 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the tally of the recovered patients to 16,987, the BMC said.

670 new suspected patients were admitted in various COVID-19 facilities in the city in the day, it added. The BMC on Monday conducted 3,800 tests, taking their total number so far to over 2 lakh.

The civic body further said that it had sanitised more than 1 lakh premises, including the establishments of the BMC and the state government, besides residences of patients since the COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the city..

