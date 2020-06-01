51 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally 1,390

Fifty-one more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Assam on Monday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,390, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the new patients, 14 are from Dibrugarh, 11 from Barpeta, five each from Udalguri and Charaideo, four from Dhemaji, three each from Tinsukia, Dhubri and Darrang, and one each from Sonitpur, Sivasagar and Nagaon, Sarma said in a series of tweets.

Of the 1,390 cases, 1,106 are active, 277 patients have recovered while four have died and three have migrated out of Assam, he said. As many as 92 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day after they recovered from COVID-19, Sarma said.

Of the 92 patients, 68 were discharged from two hospitals in Guwahati, 13 from Tezpur, seven from Jorhat, two from Barpeta and one each from Silchar and Dibrugarh, he added. A total of 1,09,097 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far, the Health department had said on Sunday night.

Assam saw a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases after interstate movement was allowed during the lockdown. It reported the highest single-day spike of 177 cases on Friday. The government has mandated that those coming from other parts of the country would have to undergo institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days or till the coronavirus test reports arrive.

However, it has made certain exemptions for senior citizens and women who travel to the state alone..