Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, adjoining districts put on alert in view of cyclone

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:01 IST
Mumbai, adjoining districts put on alert in view of cyclone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government on Monday sounded an alert in Mumbai and neighboring districts in view of the approaching cyclonic storm "Nisarg", which is expected to hit the state's coast on June 3. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video conference and took stock of the state's preparedness to tackle any eventuality, the latter's office said.

Ten units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in vulnerable districts, while six others have been kept on a stand-by, officials said. Steps are being taken to ensure there is no disruption of power supply at a time when the state is battling the coronavirus crisis and thousands of patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, they said.

Adequate precautions are being taken to safeguard chemical and atomic energy plants located in coastal Palghar and Raigad districts. Thackeray, in a statement, said an alert has been sounded in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban district, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in view of the cyclonic storm developing in the Arabian Sea.

The State Disaster Management and Relief and Rehabilitation department is also geared up to face the cyclone, he said. Fishermen have been asked to come back from the sea and respective district collectors have been asked to ensure there is no loss of life, the statement said.

Shah held a discussion with Thackeray on video conference to take stock of the state's preparedness. Thackeray apprised Shah about the situation and steps being taken to tackle it, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Shah told Thackeray NDRF battalions from neighbouring states have been kept on standby for relief and rescue operations, if required, the statement said. Thackeray said shelter homes are being kept ready for those who are required to be shifted to safer places, it said.

The Coast Guard has been asked to ensure fishermen come back from the sea. In low-lying areas of Mumbai, slum-dwellers will be shifted to safer places.

Non-COVID hospitals will be made available for those needing medical assistance. Thackeray asked authorities to examine if field hospitals can be shifted to safer places. He also asked for generators to be kept in hospitals so that patients do not suffer in case of disruption in power supply.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours. It said the cyclonic storm will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3.

Meanwhile, Palghar district collector Kailas Shinde on Monday asked fishermen not to venture into the seat. A similar warning was issued by his Thane counterpart Rajesh Narvekar. Addressing a news conference, Shinde said a total of 577 fishing boats had gone out in the sea of which 100 are yet to return.

Efforts were on to get them back with the help of the Coast Guard, Shinde said. He said talukas of Vasai, Dahanu, and Palghar have been put on an alert and those living near the coast in 'kutcha' houses would be evacuated and lodged in safer places as a precautionary measure.

He said two companies of the NDRF have arrived in Palghar district. Some industries will remain closed on June 3, he said.

Shinde also released helpline numbers to be contacted in case of any emergency during the cyclone. These numbers are 02525-297474/02525-252020/8329439902. In Thane district, too, one company of the NDRF has deployed.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wildlife groups pressure Big Pharma to curb crab blood addiction

Wildlife advocates are pushing drugmakers to curb the use of horseshoe crab blood by switching to a synthetic alternative for safety tests, including those needed before a COVID-19 vaccine can be used on humans. Fishermen net hundreds of th...

Lufthansa board nods through $10 billion bailout plan

The supervisory board of Lufthansa has given its blessing to a 9 billion-euro 10 billion government bailout plan thrashed out between the airline, the German government, and the European Union. In a statement Monday, the German carrier quot...

U.S. government to send additional help for responding to violent protests -White House

The White House on Monday said additional federal assets will soon be deployed to respond to protests across the country over the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.The protests had turned violent in some places, wh...

Report: Small-market teams want in on restart

Resuming the NBA season with the top 22 teams in July remains the most probable option for the league, but ESPN reported several small-market teams want all 30 clubs to be involved in resuming the 2019-2020 season. A formal vote will take p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020