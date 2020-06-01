Left Menu
Containment zones in Ker to remain under strict lockdown, 57 positive cases

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 01-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 23:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In line with the Centre's guidelines, the Kerala government on Monday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, but eased curbs in many sectors, including allowing indoor film and television shoots and inter-district bus services, as the state reported 57 fresh COVID-19 cases. In an order late Monday, it said no inter-state public transport was allowed and the movement of people by all other modes of transport would be regulated only through the pass issued under the COVID-19 jagratha portal.

"Business travellers, technical/professional personnel coming for work and those returning from Kerala within a week are exempted from the provisions of quarantine," the order signed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta said. Earlier, the government made it clear outdoor shooting will not be allowed and schools will reopen only by July end, as the academic session-- both schools and colleges began online.

With COVID-19 cases seeing a spike every day, it said gathering of people cannot be allowed as there was need to contain the spread of the pandemic. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vjayan said the total positive cases till now has touched 1,326, of which 708 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals and 608 have recovered, including 18 discharged on Monday.

A Gulf-returnee, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday night, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to ten, he told reporters here. Of the fresh cases, 55 had come from abroad and other states, while over 1.39 lakh people were under observation.

An Air India Express employee and health worker were among those who tested positive. "While Kasaragod and Malappuram reported 14 cases each, Thirssur nine, Kollam five, Pathnamthitta four, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam three each, Alappuzha and Palakkad two each and Idukki one," Vijayan said.

Elaborating on the easing down of restrictions, he said indoor shoots of films and television programme would be allowed with a maximum of 50 and 25 people respectively. While the state will not restrain anyone coming to Kerala from outside, they must register with the 'COVID Jagratha portal' and can travel only after taking a pass, Vijayan said.

The containment zones will remain under a curfew-like situation and people will be allowed outside their homes only in special cases such as death of close relatives. For train journeys, passengers coming with return tickets from other states need not undergo quarantine.

The government decided to allow conduct of marriages at the famous Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor, but with limited participation of not more than 50 people. In other temples in the state, permission for weddings had been given earlier itself with similar cap on attendees.

Vijayan said the opening of religious places will be considered only as per the guidelines of the Centre and after holding discussions with religious leaders. The opposition congress-led UDF has been demanding that places of worship be opened.

In auditoriums and small halls, marriages can be held with maximum participation of 50 people. The total hot spots in Kerala have gone up to 121 with five more areas being brought under it.

For the first time since the nationwide lockdown was declared on March 24, inter-district bus services would be allowed in a limited manner connecting neighbouring districts. All passengers would have to wear masks and sanitizers should be provided on the buses.

As regards other vehicles, besides the driver, three passengers can travel in a four-wheeler, while in autorickshaws, only two passengers would be allowed, he said. Palakkad district has 138 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Kannur 108 cases and Kasaragod with 89 cases.

Malappuram has 65 positive cases while Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram have 49 and 48 respectively and Kozhikode has 42 cases. The Chief Secretary's order also said counter sale of liquor would be allowed in bar attached hotels which are currently being used as quarantine centres.

"The district collectors had earlier banned sale of liquor from bar hotels attached as quarantine centres. Now that restriction has been lifted," a senior official from excise ministry told PTI. The excise department had earlier in the day issued order for the sale of liquor through clubs in the state to its members alone.

