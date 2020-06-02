Venezuela oil minister says non-subsidized gasoline price to be 50 U.S. cents

Venezuela oil minister says non-subsidized gasoline price to be 50 U.S. centsReuters | Caracas | Updated: 02-06-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 04:01 IST
Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami on Monday said motorists must pay the equivalent 50 U.S. cents per liter of gasoline after reaching their 120 liter-per-month limit for subsidized fuel.
The South American nation this week launched a new fuel distribution system, ending decades of essentially unlimited heavy subsidies amid an acute fuel shortage.
