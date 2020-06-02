13 at Jodhpur dairy plant test COVID-19 positive

13 people working at a dairy plant in Jodhpur have tested positive for COVID-19.

"They were contractual workers and used to work in the garden where wastewater of dairy is utilised. They had not come in contact with packaging or milk. We sanitise the plant five times every day. We are also sanitising the garden and the entire plant," Madan Lal Bagdi, Managing Director of the Saras dairy plant told ANI.

In Rajasthan, 8,831 coronavirus cases have been reported so far including 194 deaths and 5,927 cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)