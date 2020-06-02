Left Menu
Development News Edition

People in J-K's Udhampur thank PM for employment, increased wages under MGNREGA

After securing employment with increased wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), people in Udhampur expressed their gratitude for Prime Minister Modi on Monday.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-06-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 11:21 IST
People in J-K's Udhampur thank PM for employment, increased wages under MGNREGA
People working on land under MGNREGA in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After securing employment with increased wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), people in Udhampur expressed their gratitude for Prime Minister Modi on Monday. "I am a shopkeeper but due to COVID-19 lockdown, we couldn't earn anything. So, we started working on farms under MGNREGA and we are getting wages. It has helped us a lot," a labourer spoke to ANI.

MGNREGA, labour law and a social security measure, facilitates 'right to work' for citizens, through various Panchayat level schemes. "We will grow crops here, we are getting wages under MGNREGA. We urge the government to give us more work so that we can earn our livelihood. We are thankful to PM Modi for providing us with employment opportunities," said Ramlal, another labourer.

Another woman labourer, Hukmi Devi working here urged all the women to come forward and work together in order to earn for themselves. Rural Development Department has started executing various works under MGNREGA in Jammu and Kashmir with due adherence to proper SOP guidelines. The workers are instructed to wear masks and maintain proper distancing at work.

"With increased wages, more people are participating and working here," said Girdhari Lal Padha, Sarpanch, Riti Panchayat calling it a "big revolution". Farmers asserted that they now get a "triple benefit" with "proper" level farmland. They also said that an increase in wages, they can grow more vegetables and seasonal crops. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana: Defence Ministry resumes all services, says Matshidiso Bokole

Botswanas Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Justice, and Security, Matshidiso Bokole has said that all departments that fall under her ministry have resumed services, according to a news report by Daily News.Speaking at a pres...

Manipur reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, state count at 85

Manipur reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of corona patients to 85. As per the State government, out of 85 coronavirus cases in the state, 74 are active.Both the patients are being shifted to COVID-19 care f...

COVID-19 outbreaks may be seasonal, scientists say

A one per cent decrease in atmospheric humidity may increase the number of COVID-19 cases by six per cent, according to a study which draws a link between the local climate and transmission of the novel coronavirus. The study, published in ...

'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar brings 'one wish for Earth' campaign on World Environment Day

In an attempt to spread awareness about the current environmental issues, actor Bhumi Pednekar through her Climate Warrior initiative has launched the one wish for Earth campaign. Pednekar has announced the one wish for Earth challenge thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020