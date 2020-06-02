Left Menu
Development News Edition

Op Samudra Setu brings home nearly 700 Indians from Sri Lanka

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:39 IST
Op Samudra Setu brings home nearly 700 Indians from Sri Lanka

Nearly 700 Indians, mostly hailing from Tamil Nadu arrived here on Tuesday by naval warship 'INS Jalashwa' from Sri Lanka, where they were stranded due to COVID-19 linked international travel restrictions. As soon as the passengers disembarked, they were thermal screened and their baggage disinfected by health workers in protective gear, V O Chidambaranar Port Trust and district police authorities said.

According to VOC Port Trust, nearly 700 people including crew arrived here as per schedule and 675 passengers belong to Tamil Nadu,and 10 others belong to states including neighbouring Kerala. A total of 685 passengers-- 553 men, 125 women and seven children arrived according to defence sources.

A chunk of the returnees were stranded tourists, some fishermen and workers and there were others under categories like "... short term visa holders faced with expiry of visas," according to the port. A senior police official said returnees were being sent to their respective districts in Tamil Nadu through specially arranged government buses and they have been advised to remain in home quarantine for two weeks.

Respective district health authorities will take swab samples from returnees from their houses as per protocol, he said. Only if returnees had symptoms on arrival, they will be referred to hospitals here, he added.

"Operation #SamudraSetu #INSJalashwa arrives at Tuticorin with Indiancitizens embarked from Colombo, Sri Lanka," Navy Spokesperson said on his twitter handle. INS Jalashwa, carrying 685 people, started sailing back home fromColombo port in Sri Lanka on Monday night.

Participating in the third phase of Navy's mission to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad, it had reached Colombo on Monday morning. The Indian Navy under its ambitious "Operation Samudra Setu" programme had safely repatriated nearly 1,500 Indian nationals from the Maldives in first two phases in its two vessels--INS Jalashwa and INS Magar on May 10, May 12 and May 17.

This was part of the Vande Bharat mission to repatriate stranded Indians in foreign countries through air and sea routes..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Markets reopen in Pakistan despite surging Covid cases

Buckling under the business communitys pressure and to keep the economy running, the Punjab government has allowed the opening of all markets, bazaars, shopping malls, and other businesses five days a week with longer working hours despite ...

Security of Delhi CRPF camps stepped up after Intel note warning of attack

By Ankur Sharma As terrorists continue to target security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a fresh intelligence alert has been issued claiming of a possible terror attack in Delhi on the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF.Terrorists of the vario...

Rajnath Singh, French Minister agree to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with French Minister of Armed Forces, Ms Florence Parly today. They discussed matters of mutual concern including COVID-19 situation, regional security and agreed to strengthen ...

We will have four-phased training module for match-readiness: India fielding Coach R Sridhar

Indias fielding coach R Sridhar says a four-phased training module is being prepared for the countrys elite cricketers, who can attain peak match fitness with four to six weeks of training once the camp gets the go-ahead to start. Sridhar, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020