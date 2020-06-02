Left Menu
Four workers killed in explosion at SCCL mine in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:49 IST
Four workers killed in explosion at SCCL mine in Telangana

Four workers died and three others seriously injured in an explosion at an Open Cast Coal Mine of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) in Peddapalli district on Tuesday, police said. A group of workers, employed by a private contractor were placing detonators to break big boulders at the mine when the blast occurred resulting in the death of four workers on the spot while three others suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Four workers have died and three others seriously injured in the incident," a senior police official supervising rescue efforts at the place told PTI. Meanwhile, a senior official of SCCL said Director General of Mines Safety will enquire into the incident while senior officials of the PSU have rushed to the spot.

