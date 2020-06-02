India is the world's 2nd largest manufacturer of mobile phones: Ravi Shankar Prasad

At the launch of the 'Electronics Manufacturing Schemes' in New Delhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that the country has emerged as the "second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones" in the world and added that "the production of mobile phones has gone up to approximately 33 crores in 2019-20." "From just 2 factories, we now have 200 manufacturing units. India's electronic manufacturing was worth Rs 1,90,366 crore in 2014, today it's Rs 4,58,000 crore. India's global share in electronics has risen from 1.3% in 2012 to 3 percent in 2018. Electronic production has surpassed exports," he said.

He also said that the Centre is working towards constructing a "robust" manufacturing ecosystem in the country. "PM Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India). In view of that, the government is working towards building up a robust manufacturing ecosystem in India."

"There is higher leverage given to hardware manufacturing in India in the past few years, which has emerged as an important pillar of the Make In India and Digital India initiatives. Self-reliant India is not an India of isolation and its not an inward-looking India. It is an India that develops an ecosystem as a robust asset to the global economy," he added. "The National Policy on Electronics 2019 aims to position India as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) by encouraging the country to develop core components, enabling the industry to compete globally," he further said.

The Union Minister further announced three schemes for the sector: Production linked incentive, component manufacturing scheme, and cluster scheme. He further stated that the Centre will ensure that the country emerges as a leading electronic manufacturing hub in the coming years. "Global and local companies will work together to help India grow to achieve this goal," he said.