COVID-19 cases in U'khand near 1,000-mark

COVID-19 cases in U'khand near 1,000-markPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:28 IST
Forty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 999. The highest number of 26 cases were reported from Dehradun district, 11 from Tehri, three from Chamoli, and one from Haridwar district, a state health department bulletin here said.
There are 746 active cases in the hill state, while 243 people have recovered from the infection, it said. Seven people have died due to coronavirus in Uttarakhand so far and three patients migrated to other states.
