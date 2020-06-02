Left Menu
New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

Updated: 02-06-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:27 IST
New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DES1 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 171 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; toll 201 Jaipur: The novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 9,271 on Tuesday after 171 people tested positive, while two more deaths took the toll to 201 on Tuesday, officials said. .

DES12 UKD-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases in U'khand near 1,000-mark Dehradun: Forty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 999. . DES2 UKD-VIRUS-MINISTER COVID-19: U'khand minister's family readmitted hours after being discharged Dehradun: Five COVID-19 positive family members of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were readmitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh within hours of being discharged from the facility. .

DES5 UP-MAYAWATI Protests over George Floyd's death send clear message that common man's life has value: Mayawati Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said protests in the US after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, are a clear message to the world that a common man's life has value. . DES8 UP-BURNT Man tied to tree, burnt alive for harassing girl Pratapgarh (UP): A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday. .

DEL28 JK-LD ENCOUNTER 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. . DES15 UP-CONG-LALLU-BAIL UP Congress says it will move HC against rejection of Lallu' bail plea Lucknow: The UP Congress on Tuesday said that it will move high court against rejection of the bail plea of jailed PCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in a case of alleged forgery of documents of buses to ferry migrant workers. .

DES17 PB-CONG-BAJWA Cong MP Bajwa takes on Punjab govt over unpaid dues of sugarcane farmers Chandigarh: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday accused his party's government in Punjab of not taking "concrete steps" to ensure the outstanding payment of Rs 681.48 crore to sugarcane growers in the state.. .

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Following are foreign top stories at 1700 hrs

FGN24 US-PROTESTS-3RD TRUMP Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests over African-Americans custodial death Washington President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if the states fail to take necessary acti...

COVID-19: Delhi returnee tests positive in Arunachal Pradesh

A 36-year-old woman who had returned to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Lohit district, where the first positive case was detected on April 1, a health official said. With this, the total number of no...

Lakhs of farmers put on high alert over locust attack as Odisha identifies nine vulnerable dists

The Odisha government has identified nine districts vulnerable to possible locust invasion, and has put the farmers and the agriculture department on high alert, officials said on Tuesday. Most of the districts bordering Andhra Pradesh, Chh...

Motor racing-Reaction to revised Formula One calendar

Formula One announced on Tuesday it would start its delayed season in Austria on July 5 with eight races in Europe over the space of 10 weeks. It will be the first time Austrias Red Bull Ring has hosted a season-opener. Races will also be h...
