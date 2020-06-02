New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DES1 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 171 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; toll 201 Jaipur: The novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 9,271 on Tuesday after 171 people tested positive, while two more deaths took the toll to 201 on Tuesday, officials said. .

DES12 UKD-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 cases in U'khand near 1,000-mark Dehradun: Forty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 999. . DES2 UKD-VIRUS-MINISTER COVID-19: U'khand minister's family readmitted hours after being discharged Dehradun: Five COVID-19 positive family members of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were readmitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh within hours of being discharged from the facility. .

DES5 UP-MAYAWATI Protests over George Floyd's death send clear message that common man's life has value: Mayawati Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said protests in the US after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, are a clear message to the world that a common man's life has value. . DES8 UP-BURNT Man tied to tree, burnt alive for harassing girl Pratapgarh (UP): A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday. .

DEL28 JK-LD ENCOUNTER 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. . DES15 UP-CONG-LALLU-BAIL UP Congress says it will move HC against rejection of Lallu' bail plea Lucknow: The UP Congress on Tuesday said that it will move high court against rejection of the bail plea of jailed PCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in a case of alleged forgery of documents of buses to ferry migrant workers. .

DES17 PB-CONG-BAJWA Cong MP Bajwa takes on Punjab govt over unpaid dues of sugarcane farmers Chandigarh: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday accused his party's government in Punjab of not taking "concrete steps" to ensure the outstanding payment of Rs 681.48 crore to sugarcane growers in the state.. .