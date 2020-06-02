Left Menu
Development News Edition

Durga puja organisers come to the aid of cyclone-hit craft workers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:39 IST
Durga puja organisers come to the aid of cyclone-hit craft workers

A platform of prominent Durga Puja organisers of Kolkata has reached out to the Cyclone Amphan affected 'shola' (Indian cork) artists of a hamlet in South 24 Parganas district, who have been decorating their pandals with intricate artworks for years. The Forum for Durgotsab, a platform of 350 Durga Puja committees, on Tuesday said its members distributed food and relief materials to 170 families of artisans of Enayetpur village in Diamond Harbour subdivision of the district.

"There are many other villages affected by the cyclone as large swathes of land in South 24 Parganas district have been devastated on May 20. But we didn't have the resources to go everywhere. So we chose Enayetpur," General Secretary 'Forum for Durgotsab' Saswata Basu said. "Residents of the village are experts in shola crafts and they are involved in decorating our pandals for years. We know many of them personally," Basu said.

Seven-eight members of the Forum went to Enayetpur and distributed dry food items, soap, tarpaulin and other items among the affected families on Monday, he said. "We pray to Ma Durga that may these people stand on their feet again, may these people start their work and adorn puja pandals once more this year," Basu said.

The Forum has puja committees such as Ballygunje Cultural, Behala Notun Dal, Tridhara Sammilani, Santoshpur Lake Palli, Hatibagan Navin Palli and Kasi Bose Lane. They are known for organising pujas that attract a large number of visitors every year. The Naktala Udayan Sangha, an award-winning puja committee of the city, will separately distribute relief materials among people in several storm-ravaged villages in an area close to the Sunderbans, the worlds largest mangrove forest.

"We will take clothes, food grains, puffed rice and dry food to the villages in Gosaba area this week. We are in talks with the administration and local villagers," a puja committee spokesman said. Many other Durga puja organisers of Kolkata are also individually collecting relief materials for the people in the disaster-hit zones.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks activist Navlakha's reply on NIA plea against HC order in Bhima Koregaon case

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIAs plea challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the...

UK analysis shows people with Bangladeshi ethnicity at higher mortality risk

An analysis of the disproportionate effect the coronavirus outbreak in the UK appears to be having on members of ethnic minority groups has found that those of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of dying with the virus than whi...

Britannia Q4 net profit up 26 pc at Rs 372 cr

FMCG player Britannia Industries on Tuesday posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 372.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 294.27 crore in January-Marc...

It is criminal not give cash support to MSMEs: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is criminal on the part of the government not to give immediate cash support to the MSMEs, which are closing down11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. 13rd of them are closing down permanent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020