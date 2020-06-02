Wanted criminal arrested in Haryana's Nuh

A criminal wanted by the Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested in Haryana's Nuh district on Tuesday, police said. He has been identified as Zakir Hussain, a resident of Gangwani in Nuh, they said.

"He was nabbed by a crime investigation team of Haryana Police following a tip-off," a police spokesperson said. He said the initial investigation has revealed that Hussain was involved in loot and dacoity incidents in Agra in 2002.

"He was absconding for a long time. The Agra Police had announced a reward of Rs 15,000 leading to his arrest," the spokesperson said. A case under the relevant sections of law was registered against the accused and further probe is underway, he said.