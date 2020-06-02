Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB seizes 355 kg opium from trucks plying under essential services cover, 11 held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:57 IST
NCB seizes 355 kg opium from trucks plying under essential services cover, 11 held

Eleven people were arrested and 355 kg of opium was seized in May by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from trucks plying under essential services cover amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra said three cases each were registered in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Intensive enforcement efforts were carried out by the agency throughout the country during the lockdown period and that resulted in a crackdown on multiple opium trafficking networks operating between Jharkhand and various north Indian states," Malhotra said in a statement. All the trafficking groups were using the modus operandi of using essential commodity trucks to send the contraband across state borders, he said.

He said the source of this opium trafficking network has links with the Naxal-affected areas of Jharkhand. Talking about trends, another official said Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are considered the major hubs for illegal opium trade.

Jharkhand has recently emerged as the "hub" for illicit opium trade as all seizures made by the NCB last month have their source in the state, the official said. "The hilly tracts of the state provide safe havens for opium poppy cultivators," he added.

As per latest data, the NCB in assistance with state agencies destroyed a total of 10,401 acres of poppy cultivation in the country during 2019-20 with 1,002 acres being in Jharkhand. Opium is a dried latex obtained from the poppy seed and another chemical called morphine present inside it is used to prepare heroin, a highly addictive drug, and other synthetic opioids.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks activist Navlakha's reply on NIA plea against HC order in Bhima Koregaon case

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIAs plea challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the...

UK analysis shows people with Bangladeshi ethnicity at higher mortality risk

An analysis of the disproportionate effect the coronavirus outbreak in the UK appears to be having on members of ethnic minority groups has found that those of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of dying with the virus than whi...

Britannia Q4 net profit up 26 pc at Rs 372 cr

FMCG player Britannia Industries on Tuesday posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 372.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 294.27 crore in January-Marc...

It is criminal not give cash support to MSMEs: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is criminal on the part of the government not to give immediate cash support to the MSMEs, which are closing down11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. 13rd of them are closing down permanent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020