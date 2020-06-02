Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura woman kills self after COVID-19 test; result comes out positive

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:21 IST
Tripura woman kills self after COVID-19 test; result comes out positive

A day after her swab sample was tested for COVID-19, a 50-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a toilet in G B Pant hospital here, an official said. The police suspects that she had developed a fear of contracting the disease and may have committed suicide out of panic.

S K Rakesh, Additional Chief Secretary, who is also the Health Secretary, said that the woman was admitted to the flu ward of the hospital on Monday. "The body of the woman was found hanging from the ceiling of the lavatory of the hospital around 5 am while her COVID-19 report came at 11 am which revealed that she was coronavirus positive," Rakesh said.

The deceased was a resident of Matinagar village in West Tripura district, near here. "The mother of the deceased had accompanied her to the hospital on Monday night and she found her daughter missing from the bed on Tuesday morning.

"After a frantic search in the hospital, her mother found the body hanging from the ceiling of the toilet," a police officer said. The deceased was a patient of chronic kidney disease and bronchitis, he said.

"It is suspected that she committed suicide out of fear that she was infected with novel coronavirus," the officer said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and a case of unnatural death was registered, he said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Five new containment zones created in Tehri district

With coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in Tehri district, five new containment zones were created on Tuesday. With this, the number of containment zones in the district has risen to eight, District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.The c...

SC seeks activist Navlakha's reply on NIA plea against HC order in Bhima Koregaon case

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIAs plea challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the...

UK analysis shows people with Bangladeshi ethnicity at higher mortality risk

An analysis of the disproportionate effect the coronavirus outbreak in the UK appears to be having on members of ethnic minority groups has found that those of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of dying with the virus than whi...

Britannia Q4 net profit up 26 pc at Rs 372 cr

FMCG player Britannia Industries on Tuesday posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 372.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 294.27 crore in January-Marc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020