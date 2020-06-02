Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 6:06 p.m.

Bangladesh records first COVID-19 death in Rohingya refugee camp. 5:55 p.m.

Nine coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry as tally rises to 82. 5:53 p.m.

Lahore might have an estimated 6,70,000 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, report says. 5:45 p.m.

Russia backing antiviral drug Avifavir for COVID-19 fight is good news for India, say scientists. 5:37 p.m. India is far away from peak of COVID-19 spread and is much better positioned in the fight against coronavirus than other nations, says central government.

5:31 p.m. Social distancing delay by one day may lead to virus spreading for 2.4 extra days, study says.

5:23 p.m. Back from Punjab's Amritsar due to lockdown, a Bahraich man says he won't return.

5:21 p.m. Chaos, confusion and traffic congestion as Delhi seals borders.

5:10 p.m. IndiGo flies into Rs 871 crore quarterly loss on higher expenses amid coronavirus-induced lockdown.

5:03 p.m. Delhi returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh.

4:40 p.m. As many as 692 domestic flights flew on Monday as operations are picking up pace, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says.

4:34 p.m. Family of COVID-19 victim flees with half-burnt body after mob attacks them in Jammu and Kashmir.

4:16 p.m. COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby girl in Sagar.

4:09 p.m. Rajnath holds talks with French counterpart Parly.

4:03 p.m. Over 68 lakh families to get free foodgrains under NFSA again.

3:39 p.m. Uttarakhand govt launches website of self-employment scheme for youths and migrants.

3:30 p.m. Special train with over 1,200 workers leaves Indore for WB.

3:26 p.m. COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand near 1,000-mark.

3:19 p.m. NGT to hear cases from dais starting Jun 8 but through video conference.

2:50 p.m. 'Delhi Corona' app launched to give info about bed availability.

2:43 p.m. Maharashtra's Aurangabad records 55 new COVID-19 cases as district's tally rises to 1,642.

2:17 p.m. Chhattisgarh to hold final year university exams after lockdown ends.

2:16 p.m. A class nine Dalit student allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire over not being able to attend online classes as she did not have a smart phone.

2:15 p.m. Amartya Sen and Kailash Satyarthi are among over 225 global leaders to call for USD 2.5 trillion COVID-19 response plan.

2:10 p.m. Trading hours for agri-commodities revised to 9 AM to 9 PM.

1:44 p.m. Sri Lanka's economy is hit by coronavirus with decline in earnings from tourism, remittances, nation's central bank says.

1:34 p.m. Pakistan reports 3,938 new COVID-19 cases with 1,621 deaths.

A man and his two children test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar. 1:28 p.m.

As many as 115 new Coronavirus cases reported in AP as state's tally reaches 3,791. 1:00 p.m.

COVID-19 outbreaks may be seasonal, scientists say. 12:28 p.m.

India's drug regulator grants Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for remdesivir. 12:19 p.m.

Centre opposes in HC plea on declaration of PM CARES funds. 11:54 a.m.

Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary serving regional routes, SilkAir will reinstate certain flights in June and July, media reports say. 11:43 a.m. India pacer Mohammed Shami distributes food packets and masks to refugees travelling back to their homes.

11:32 a.m. India will definitely get its economic growth back, PM Narendra Modi says.

11:28 a.m. As many as 171 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan as death toll rises to 201.

1:19 a.m. Physical distancing, masks, and eye protection may help prevent COVID-19, Lancet study says.

11:11 a.m. MP starts virtual hearings in RTI appeals to reduce pendency.

11:07 a.m. Odisha launches a dedicated portal for home delivery of liquor.

10:52 a.m. As many as 8,171 more COVID-19 cases reported in India with 204 more deaths increasing the overall toll due to coronavirus infections to 5,598.

10:24 a.m. Twelve people test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram.

9:55 a.m. China reports 15 new coronavirus cases as Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for the first time.

9:43 a.m. As many as 102 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tripura as state's total rises to 423.

9:35 a.m. US President Donald Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests across the country.