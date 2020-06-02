Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 18:25 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 6:06 p.m.

Bangladesh records first COVID-19 death in Rohingya refugee camp. 5:55 p.m.

Nine coronavirus cases reported in Puducherry as tally rises to 82. 5:53 p.m.

Lahore might have an estimated 6,70,000 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, report says. 5:45 p.m.

Russia backing antiviral drug Avifavir for COVID-19 fight is good news for India, say scientists. 5:37 p.m. India is far away from peak of COVID-19 spread and is much better positioned in the fight against coronavirus than other nations, says central government.

5:31 p.m. Social distancing delay by one day may lead to virus spreading for 2.4 extra days, study says.

5:23 p.m. Back from Punjab's Amritsar due to lockdown, a Bahraich man says he won't return.

5:21 p.m. Chaos, confusion and traffic congestion as Delhi seals borders.

5:10 p.m. IndiGo flies into Rs 871 crore quarterly loss on higher expenses amid coronavirus-induced lockdown.

5:03 p.m. Delhi returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh.

4:40 p.m. As many as 692 domestic flights flew on Monday as operations are picking up pace, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says.

4:34 p.m. Family of COVID-19 victim flees with half-burnt body after mob attacks them in Jammu and Kashmir.

4:16 p.m. COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby girl in Sagar.

4:09 p.m. Rajnath holds talks with French counterpart Parly.

4:03 p.m. Over 68 lakh families to get free foodgrains under NFSA again.

3:39 p.m. Uttarakhand govt launches website of self-employment scheme for youths and migrants.

3:30 p.m. Special train with over 1,200 workers leaves Indore for WB.

3:26 p.m. COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand near 1,000-mark.

3:19 p.m. NGT to hear cases from dais starting Jun 8 but through video conference.

2:50 p.m. 'Delhi Corona' app launched to give info about bed availability.

2:43 p.m. Maharashtra's Aurangabad records 55 new COVID-19 cases as district's tally rises to 1,642.

2:17 p.m. Chhattisgarh to hold final year university exams after lockdown ends.

2:16 p.m. A class nine Dalit student allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire over not being able to attend online classes as she did not have a smart phone.

2:15 p.m. Amartya Sen and Kailash Satyarthi are among over 225 global leaders to call for USD 2.5 trillion COVID-19 response plan.

2:10 p.m. Trading hours for agri-commodities revised to 9 AM to 9 PM.

1:44 p.m. Sri Lanka's economy is hit by coronavirus with decline in earnings from tourism, remittances, nation's central bank says.

1:34 p.m. Pakistan reports 3,938 new COVID-19 cases with 1,621 deaths.

A man and his two children test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar. 1:28 p.m.

As many as 115 new Coronavirus cases reported in AP as state's tally reaches 3,791. 1:00 p.m.

COVID-19 outbreaks may be seasonal, scientists say. 12:28 p.m.

India's drug regulator grants Gilead Sciences marketing authorisation for remdesivir. 12:19 p.m.

Centre opposes in HC plea on declaration of PM CARES funds. 11:54 a.m.

Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary serving regional routes, SilkAir will reinstate certain flights in June and July, media reports say. 11:43 a.m. India pacer Mohammed Shami distributes food packets and masks to refugees travelling back to their homes.

11:32 a.m. India will definitely get its economic growth back, PM Narendra Modi says.

11:28 a.m. As many as 171 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan as death toll rises to 201.

1:19 a.m. Physical distancing, masks, and eye protection may help prevent COVID-19, Lancet study says.

11:11 a.m. MP starts virtual hearings in RTI appeals to reduce pendency.

11:07 a.m. Odisha launches a dedicated portal for home delivery of liquor.

10:52 a.m. As many as 8,171 more COVID-19 cases reported in India with 204 more deaths increasing the overall toll due to coronavirus infections to 5,598.

10:24 a.m. Twelve people test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram.

9:55 a.m. China reports 15 new coronavirus cases as Wuhan registers zero asymptomatic infections for the first time.

9:43 a.m. As many as 102 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tripura as state's total rises to 423.

9:35 a.m. US President Donald Trump threatens to use military to quell violent protests across the country.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Latest News

Five new containment zones created in Tehri district

With coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in Tehri district, five new containment zones were created on Tuesday. With this, the number of containment zones in the district has risen to eight, District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.The c...

SC seeks activist Navlakha's reply on NIA plea against HC order in Bhima Koregaon case

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIAs plea challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the...

UK analysis shows people with Bangladeshi ethnicity at higher mortality risk

An analysis of the disproportionate effect the coronavirus outbreak in the UK appears to be having on members of ethnic minority groups has found that those of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of dying with the virus than whi...

Britannia Q4 net profit up 26 pc at Rs 372 cr

FMCG player Britannia Industries on Tuesday posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 372.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 294.27 crore in January-Marc...
