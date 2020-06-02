13 more COVID-19 deaths in TN, toll at 197; 1091 fresh cases,

Thirteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu which reported 1,091 fresh cases on Tuesday pushing the infection count past the 24,000 mark, the health department said. The toll in the state has now risen to 197 while the infection tally is 24,586.

The day also saw Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami calling on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan to discuss the measures taken by the government in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. This is the third straight day the state is witnessing more than 1,000 cases.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,162 cases yesterday and on Sunday the number was 1,149, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. According to a Raj Bhavan release, Palaniswami during his brief interaction with the governor in the evening presented a report on the COVID-19 containment measures taken by his government.

Chennai with 809 COVID-19 cases today continued to witness the maximum number of cases among districts totaling 16,585 cases till date. The city was also leading in number of those who succumbed to the coronavirus at 150 (of the total death toll 197).

According to the bulletin, 536 people got cured today, totaling 13,706 in the state. The number of active cases, including those in isolation wards, stood at 10,680, the bulletin said.

On the fatalities, the bulletin said three women and 10 men died between May 28 and June 1 and it was reported today. A total of 11,094 samples were tested Tuesday, taking the tally to 5,14,433 samples till date.

Besides Chennai, Chengelpet reported 82 fresh cases followed by Thiruvallur 43 and Tuticorin 20, the bulletin added.