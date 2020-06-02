Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 more COVID-19 deaths in TN, toll at 197; 1091 fresh cases,

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:44 IST
13 more COVID-19 deaths in TN, toll at 197; 1091 fresh cases,
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thirteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu which reported 1,091 fresh cases on Tuesday pushing the infection count past the 24,000 mark, the health department said. The toll in the state has now risen to 197 while the infection tally is 24,586.

The day also saw Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami calling on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan to discuss the measures taken by the government in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. This is the third straight day the state is witnessing more than 1,000 cases.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,162 cases yesterday and on Sunday the number was 1,149, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. According to a Raj Bhavan release, Palaniswami during his brief interaction with the governor in the evening presented a report on the COVID-19 containment measures taken by his government.

Chennai with 809 COVID-19 cases today continued to witness the maximum number of cases among districts totaling 16,585 cases till date. The city was also leading in number of those who succumbed to the coronavirus at 150 (of the total death toll 197).

According to the bulletin, 536 people got cured today, totaling 13,706 in the state. The number of active cases, including those in isolation wards, stood at 10,680, the bulletin said.

On the fatalities, the bulletin said three women and 10 men died between May 28 and June 1 and it was reported today. A total of 11,094 samples were tested Tuesday, taking the tally to 5,14,433 samples till date.

Besides Chennai, Chengelpet reported 82 fresh cases followed by Thiruvallur 43 and Tuticorin 20, the bulletin added.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

UNICEF’s airlift of health supplies arrives at Liberia to COVID-19 response

UNICEFs first airlift of vital health supplies arrived at Roberts International Airport loaded with 14 metric tonnes of supplies funded by the World Bank to support the response of the Government of Liberia to the COVID-19 pandemic.The COVI...

First Rohingya refugee dies from coronavirus in Bangladesh camps

An elderly Rohingya refugee has become the first person to die from coronavirus in the worlds largest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, where there are fears the disease could spread fast due to overcrowding. The 71-year-old man died on May...

UK has more to do to understand why virus hits ethnic minorities harder, says Hancock

Britain has more work to do to understand why COVID-19 has a disproportionate effect on black and minority ethnic minorities, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.There is much more work to do to understand what is driving these dis...

Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' centred over East-central Arabian Sea

The Cyclonic storm Nisarga over East-central Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours. The cyclonic storm lay centred at 5.30 pm today over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3N and lon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020