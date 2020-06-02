Left Menu
Def Ministry places indent on OFB for supply of 156 upgraded ICVs worth Rs 1,094 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:08 IST
The defence ministry on Tuesday placed an order with the state-run Ordnance Factory Board for supply of 156 Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs) worth Rs 1,094 crore, officials said. The ICVs with upgraded features will be manufactured by Ordnance Factory (OFB), Medak in Telangana for use of the mechanised forces of the Indian Army, they said.

"The acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday placed an indent on OFB for supply of 156 BMP 2/2k Infantry Combat Vehicles with upgraded features," the defence ministry said in a statement. The decision comes weeks after the government announced plans to focus on supporting the domestic defence industry.

The induction of the ICVs has been planned to be completed by 2023. The BMPs are going to be powered by 285 horsepower engines and are lower in weight which will make them highly mobile to meet all tactical requirements of mobility in the battlefield, officials said.

These ICVs will be able to reach a speed of 65 kilometres per hour with easy steering ability in cross country terrain, they said. "With the induction of these 156 ICVs, planned to be completed by 2023, the existing deficiency in the mechanised infantry battalions will be mitigated and the combat capability of the Army will be further enhanced," the ministry said.

The decision comes weeks after the government announced plans to focus on supporting the domestic defence industry. Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled out a number of reform measures for the defence sector including making separate budgetary outlay to procure Indian-made military hardware, increasing FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent under the automatic route and generating a year-wise negative list of weapons which will not be allowed to import.

India is one of the most lucrative markets for global defence giants as it figured among top three importers of military hardware in the world for the last eight years. According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement in the next five years.

