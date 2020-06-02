Haryana records 2 more deaths, 296 fresh COVID-19 cases

Haryana on Tuesday reported two more deaths and its highest single-day spike of 296 COVID-19 cases, with the worst-hit Gurgaon adding 160 patients and crossing the 1,000-mark. With 296 fresh cases, the total number of infections in Haryana rose to 2,652.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Faridabad, taking the death toll to 23 in the state, according to the health department's bulletin. Of the 296 new cases, a maximum of 160 cases were reported from Gurgaon, the bulletin said.

Among other districts which reported fresh cases are Rohtak (45), Faridabad (26), Sonipat (21), Ambala (seven), Palwal (nine), Jind (three), Karnal and Sirsa (four each), Fatehabad (five) and Bhiwani (six), Jhajjar and Panipat (two each), Narnaul and Kurukshetra (one each), it said. At present, there are 1,560 active cases in Haryana, while 1,069 patients have recovered from the disease.

With a spike in coronavirus cases, the state's recovery rate dropped further from 50.12 per cent on Sunday to 40.31 per cent. The rate at which infections are doubling in the state fell from eight on Monday to six.

Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij had said that the state would have been much better on the COVID-19 front had it not been impacted by Delhi, while pointing out that "70-80 per cent of the cases (in Haryana) are from districts adjoining the national capital"..