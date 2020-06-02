Karnataka permits microbreweries for fresh brewing, sale of beer as take-aways

The Karnataka government on Tuesday granted permission to microbreweries for fresh brewing/production and sale of beer as take-away in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to two litres) till June 30.

The state government in an order said that microbreweries are also allowed to be open from 9 am to 9 pm.

On May 30, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1. (ANI)