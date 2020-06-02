Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grim weather from east to west, some districts in south too on rain alert

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:41 IST
Grim weather from east to west, some districts in south too on rain alert
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 21 people were killed on Tuesday in Assam in rain-triggered landslides, while the western part of the country braced for an impending cyclone and several districts down south remained on alert for heavy monsoon rain. Up north, the mercury remained within normal limits with the national capital witnessing a partly cloudy sky, while the weather office forecast heavy rains for parts of Rajasthan over the next two days.

The home ministry said cyclone 'Nisarga' will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar. It may hit Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The NDRF has deployed 40 teams in Maharashtra, Gujarat and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. An alert has been issued for Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclonic storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug (in Maharashtra's Raigad), on June 3 as a 'severe cyclonic storm' bringing in very heavy rains. The Maharashtra government said it is taking measures to prevent power outages and is also taking precautions in chemical industries and the nuclear power plant in Palghar and Raigad districts.

Gujarat has begun moving people from vulnerable areas. "A total of 78,971 persons living near the seashore in Valsad, Surat, Navsari and Bharuch districts will be shifted to safer locations. 1,727 villagers have already been shifted," Gujarat Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat, assuring them all help from the Centre to deal with the crisis. Modi also spoke with the administrator of Daman, Diu Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel. In the national capital, a partly cloudy sky kept the mercury in check while the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 36.9 degrees Celsius, which was four notches below normal.

The Palam Observatory recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predicted very light rain or thundershower with winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour on Wednesday. Torrential rains triggered massive landslides in three districts of Assam's Barak valley on Tuesday, dumping mountains of mud, swamping homes and snuffing out at least 21 lives, officials said.

Three families were almost entirely wiped out, while 17 people were injured in Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar districts. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the landslides.

State Minister Parimal Suklavaidya has directed district authorities to immediately send their reports on the landslide to the government for payment of Rs 4 lakh ex gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased. Down south, heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, a day after the monsoon set in, while an orange alert has been sounded for four districts, including Thiruvananthapuram where several low-lying areas were waterlogged.

Three northern districts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are the others brought under Orange alert - warning of heavy rainfall (ranging from 6.4 cm to 11.5 cm) to very heavy rainfall (of 11.5 cm to 20.4 cm), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Yellow alert (possibility of isolated heavy rainfall) has been issued to seven districts on Tuesday.

Un north, maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab continued to remain well below the normal limits, while some parts of Uttar Pradesh received light rains , with state capital Lucknow recording the maximum temperate at 35 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT Department, rainfall was recorded in Hamirpur (8.0 mm) and Meerut (0.7 mm).

Banda was the hottest city in UP, where mercury touched 39.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Allahabad 38 degrees Celsius, Varanasi 37.6 degrees Celsius Lakhimpur Kheri 37.4 degrees Celsius and Bahraich 37.2 degrees Celsius. In Rajasthan, the MeT department has forecast heavy rains in Baran, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Pali and Jalore on Wednesday.

It also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Banswara, Baran, Dungarpur, Kota, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, Barmer and Jalore on Thursday. According to the MeT department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Baran, Bhilwara, Dungarpur, Kota, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh and Udaipur on Friday.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: U'khand CS asks officials to ensure preventive measures at workplaces

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday wrote to officials, asking them to ensure all preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces.In a letter to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, S...

German stocks outpace rest of Europe as cyclicals jump

European stocks hit their highest level since early March on Tuesday, cementing a rotation into cyclical sectors that helped German shares outperform.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.6 to notch its strongest close since March 6, while a po...

Report: Child disparities highest in US South, West

Childhood disparities around malnutrition, graduation rates, and early deaths are worst among rural, black-majority counties in the American South and isolated counties with Native American populations, according to a new report. Those ineq...

2 realtors among four booked for assaulting woman

Two security personnel of a real estate group were arrested while its CEO and a general manager booked&#160;for assaulting a woman at a residential society in Greater Noida West on Tuesday, police said.&#160; Those booked are Panchsheel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020