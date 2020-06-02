Max temperatures remain below normal in Haryana, Punjab

Maximum temperatures in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab remained well below normal limits on Tuesday in several parts of the states. After rains in the two states last week, the mercury has been below normal limits for the past 3-4 days.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, according to the Meteorological Department here. In Haryana, Ambala's maximum settled at 33 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal.

Hisar's maximum settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal, while Narnaul registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius, down seven notches. Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a high of 33.1 deg C, seven notches below normal limits.

Amritsar registered a maximum of 34.3 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, while Patiala's maximum settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal..