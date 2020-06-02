Left Menu
Fatality rate of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand below one per cent: Chief Secretary

Uttarakhand has about 1,000 COVID-19 cases which is around 0.5 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:19 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand has about 1,000 COVID-19 cases which is around 0.5 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Singh said around one-fourth of the total infected persons have been cured and the fatality rate in the state is less than one per cent.

"In India, the fatality rate due to COVID-19 is 2.82 per cent. However, in Uttarakhand, it is less than one per cent. Doubling rate is also improving. There are 746 active COVID-19 cases in the state and seven deaths have been reported," he said. Singh said that there are at least 14,000 beds in hospitals.

"There are 75 cities in the country which have been marked for reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases. People coming from these areas will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 7 days if they show any symptoms of coronavirus. If they will be asymptomatic, they will have to be in home quarantine for 14 days. Those coming from cities other than these 75 cities will have to go under 14 days home quarantine," Singh further said that there are 2,60,000 people working under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand according to information provided by the State Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases. (ANI)

