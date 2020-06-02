Odisha arranges transport for 11 migrants from Nagaland

The Odisha government on Tuesday sent back 11 migrant workers of Nagaland who were stranded here due to the lockdown, an official said. They were sent to Dimapur by bus along with 33 other persons from Nagaland stranded in Chhattisgarh, he said.

The arrangements were made in coordination with the Chattisgarh and Nagaland governmenta, he added. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has released Rs 62 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as incentives to migrant workers who have completed quarantine at the isolation centres, he said.

The migrant workers returning to Odisha from outside the state have been housed in 16,648 temporary medical centers in 6,798 gram panchayats. Around 2.49 lakh people are in quarantine centres, while 2.87 lakh have been released following completion of the stipulated isolation period, he said.