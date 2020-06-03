Left Menu
Development News Edition

Put human rights at the centre of coronavirus response urges Muhammad-Bande

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande delivered the appeal at the start of the annual review of the UN Human Rights Treaty Body System, which is being conducted this year via video-teleconference due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

UN | Updated: 03-06-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 06:56 IST
Put human rights at the centre of coronavirus response urges Muhammad-Bande
The 10 treaty bodies, or committees, are made up of elected independent experts who oversee the implementation of core human rights instruments and seek to ensure that States parties fulfil their legal obligations. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN_News_Centre)

The nations of the world must put human rights at the heart of their ongoing response to COVID-19 and ensure that everyone can enjoy "justice and peace" wherever they may be, the President of the General Assembly said on Tuesday.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande delivered the appeal at the start of the annual review of the UN Human Rights Treaty Body System, which is being conducted this year via video-teleconference due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"As we contend with the COVID-19 pandemic, Member States must ensure that international human rights law and standards are at the centre of all responses to the pandemic in order to protect the most vulnerable and marginalized," he said.

'Nothing more urgent'

"There is nothing more urgent than ensuring that all human beings, no matter their beliefs, gender, economic condition or another status, are able to live in dignity, with justice and peace," he said.

The 10 treaty bodies, or committees, are made up of elected independent experts who oversee the implementation of core human rights instruments and seek to ensure that States parties fulfil their legal obligations.

Over the coming weeks, participants will reflect on ways to promote human rights through cooperation and dialogue, while also tackling such challenges as a backlog of reports from States parties and a lack of adequate resources, Mr Muhammad-Bande said.

With the UN marking its seventy-fifth anniversary this year, and the deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals just 10 years away, "it is crucial that we uphold the inalienable rights which safeguard the people we serve," the President added.

Creative thinking and innovation: Bachelet

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, also speaking on Tuesday, said the COVID-19 pandemic opens a window of opportunity for treaty bodies to rethink and expand their methods of work for greater impact on the ground.

"Creative thinking and innovation are needed to address the immediate risk of protection gaps and to strengthen longer-term working methods," she told an informal meeting of treaty body Chairs.

She emphasized that while online exchanges with victims and civil society can be helpful, they can never fully replace in-person meetings.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tensions simmer in Hong Kong as controversial anthem law back up for debate

Hong Kong lawmakers are set to resume a debate on Wednesday over a controversial bill that would make disrespecting Chinas national anthem a criminal offence, as the city ramps up for fresh protests amid simmering anti-government tensions. ...

Stuart Nash issues statement in response to charges in New Plymouth

The Minister of Police Stuart Nash has issued the following statement in response to charges filed against three Police officers this morning in the New Plymouth District Court.Any incident involving a loss of life in Police custody is take...

World Bank approves $100M to support Nepal’s electricity sector, COVID-19 recovery

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a 100 million Development Policy Credit DPC to continue support to the Nepal Government in improving the financial viability and governance of the electricity sector and recovering ...

Pentagon moves about 1,600 Army troops into the Washington region

The Pentagon has moved about 1,600 U.S. Army troops into the Washington, D.C., region, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after several nights of violent protests in the city. Active duty elements are postured on military bases in the National C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020