Left Menu
Development News Edition

Old-timers recall fury of cyclone which hit Mumbai in 1948 By Manisha Rege

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 12:59 IST
Old-timers recall fury of cyclone which hit Mumbai in 1948 By Manisha Rege

As Mumbai braces for cyclone Nisarga, expected to make landfall at nearby Alibaug later on Wednesday, many senior citizens recall the fury of the cyclone that hit the city in 1948. Strong winds and rain had lashed the city incessantly, trees were uprooted in large numbers and there was extensive property damage during that cyclone, they recall.

Pune-based Sucheta Nadkarny (81), who lived in Mumbai suburb Vile Parle in 1948 said, "I remember huge trees in our areawere uprooted and plants in our garden destroyed. "I was 10 years old then and remember this becausemy motherwas heart broken as the plants she had lovingly nurtured were destroyed," Nadkarny told PTI.

"On November 22 that year Mumbai, then Bombay,was completely paralysed after the fierce storm which raged for 20 hours. Intermittent rains caused floods in several parts of the city," another senior citizen said. The Times of India's headline on November 23 1948 read "Bombay paralyzed by cyclone". The cyclone had struck Mumbai on November 21 shortly after sunset, the newspaper said.

The city was without power supply. The Bombay station of All India Radio was affected, telegraphic communication breached,electric supply cut off and local transport system was disrupted," the newspaper reported. Seven people were killed and over 100 injured in a single day, it said. The casualties were due to house collapses and were roads blocked by uprooted trees, it added.

Fishing boats, motor launches in the harbour were either sunk or damaged, it said. In 2013, Mumbai was listed by the journal Nature Climate Change as the fifth coastal city in the world to be most affected by flooding in the future, measured by economic losses. The first four are Guangzhou, Miami, New York-Newark and New Orleans.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...

Flight with 180 Indians stranded in Dubai lands in TN

A repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat mission, carrying 180 Indians, who were stranded in Dubai, arrived at the international airport here early Wednesday. The Air India Express IX 1611 flight with 94 male, 66 female adults, 17 child...

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board begins drills to put in place SoPs for pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board SMVDSB has begun drills for putting in place SoPs that will be followed once pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir resumes. The pilgrimage to the shrine in Reasi district...

Over 14.37 labourers returned to MP during lockdown: Official

Over 14.37 lakh labourers have returned to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of these, 365 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across different di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020