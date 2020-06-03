Half of workers benefited from UIF relief are from Gauteng

Left Menu
According to the Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane, Gauteng constitutes 1 516 441 beneficiaries of the 3 464 124 million workers who have already received the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:32 IST
“These disbursements represent the April and part of May payments of R452 million which has been processed and paid since 1 June 2020,” the spokesperson said. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

Half of the workers who benefited from R16.5 billion that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) disbursed as part of the COVID-19 lockdown relief are from Gauteng.

According to the Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane, Gauteng constitutes 1 516 441 beneficiaries of the 3 464 124 million workers who have already received the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

"In monetary terms, this amounts to R7.9 billion and the workers who have been given the cash injection had their claims lodged by 111 385 employers," he explained.

The second-highest recipient is the Western Cape with R2.7 billion paid to 549 156 workers represented by 54 077 employers; followed by KwaZulu-Natal with over R2.4 billion paid to 523 578 workers claimed by 42 136 employers and the Eastern Cape's disbursement is under billion with R912 893 113 distributed to 186 789 workers represented by 18 495 employers.

Mpumalanga's 185 329 workers represented by 15 443 employers received R886 million in cash; Free State with 115 701 workers represented by 14 388 employers claimed R557 million; Limpopo with 93 275 workers represented by 9 826 employers received R435 million and the North West received R459 million distributed to 88 215 workers who had their applications submitted by 9 184 employers.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape had the least number of claimants with R163 million paid to the province for 32 141 workers represented by 4 176 employers.

"These disbursements represent the April and part of May payments of R452 million which has been processed and paid since 1 June 2020," the spokesperson said.

According to the UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping, the UIF is holding back R2.8 billion which could benefit 686 463 workers due to 107 202 employers not furnishing the UIF with the right details and the status of the workers.

"Ordinarily, feedback for payment or non-payment with reasons thereof together with acceptance or approval is sent to employers via automated process within 24 hours through the email address provided in addition to the online portal."

The department said UIF continues to pay ordinary benefits which have increased by 1.64% from R2 475 231 742.20 to R2 516 525 813.48 and the number of claims rising by 2.76% from 358 048 to 368 243.

For further information, log on to our website www.uifecc.labour.gov.za/covid19 or reach the UIF on the toll-free number 0800 030 007.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

