Cyclone: CM asks administration to ensure immediate relief

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the state administration tomaintain operational readiness and ensure immediate rescue works as cyclone 'Nisarga moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra. Thackeray is in constant touch with collectors of districts on the western coast of the state for updates about the impact of Nisarga, Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said.

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been affected by the severe cyclonic storm, which made landfall in Raigad district with a speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. "The CM has given directions for maintaining a state of operational readiness and to ensure immediate rescue works as the cyclone moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra. #CycloneNisargaUpdate, the CMO tweeted.

Thackeray is also in constant touch with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and ward officers and issuing instructions to ensure that the cyclone causes minimum damage, the CMO said. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is also reviewing the situation in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg by speaking to their respective district collectors.

Pawar urged people to remain alert until the intensity of the storm fades, a statement from his office said. Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district on the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The right side of the wall cloud passes through coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly the Raigad district. It will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane districts during the next three hours, the IMD said in a statement..