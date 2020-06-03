Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power Minister launches pan-India Real-Time Market in electricity

While speaking at the event, the  Power minister highlighted that real-time market is an organized market platform to enable the buyers and sellers pan-India to meet their energy requirement closer to real-time of operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:03 IST
Power Minister launches pan-India Real-Time Market in electricity
The Government of India’s target of 175 GW RE Capacity by 2022 is driving accelerated renewable penetration pan-India. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfRKSingh)

Shri R. K. Singh, the Minister of State (IC) Power and New & Renewable Energy & Minister of State (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), launched pan-India Real-Time Market in electricity through video conference in New Delhi, on 03rd June 2020. This has placed the Indian electricity market amongst a league of few electricity markets in the world, which have a real-time market.

While speaking at the event, the Power minister highlighted that real-time market is an organized market platform to enable the buyers and sellers pan-India to meet their energy requirement closer to real-time of operation. Introduction of the real-time market will bring required flexibility in the market to provide real-time balance while ensuring optimal utilization of the available surplus capacity in the system. It will also help manage diversity in the demand pattern in the country with an organized market at a national level.

The real-time market would be for every 30 minutes in a day based on double-sided closed auction with a uniform price. The concept of "Gate Closure" has been introduced for bringing in the desired firmness in schedules during the hours of market operation. Buyers/Sellers shall have the option of placing buy/sell bids for each 15-minute time block. The proposed real-time market would provide an alternate mechanism for Discoms to access a larger market at a competitive price. On the other hand, generators would also benefit from participating in the real-time market with their un-requisitioned capacity. A mechanism has been provided for generators having a long-term contract and participating in this market to share the net gains with the Discoms. National Load Despatch Centre-POSOCO is facilitating necessary automation in coordination with power exchanges to ensure faster transactions and settlements in the real-time market framework.

The Government of India's target of 175 GW RE Capacity by 2022 is driving accelerated renewable penetration pan-India. The real-time market would help to mitigate challenges to the grid management due to intermittent and variable nature of renewable energy generation and therefore, help to integrate higher quantum of renewable energy resources into the grid.

It is expected that shorter bidding time, faster scheduling, and defined processes (e.g. gate closure) are expected to enable the participants to access resources throughout the all India grid, promoting competition. It would lead to better portfolio management by the utilities with efficient power procurement planning, scheduling, despatch, and imbalance handling.

The distribution companies would be able to manage their power purchase portfolio optimally and need not tie up excess capacity. It would lead to cost optimization of power purchase and serving the consumers with reliable supply as any last-minute requirement of power can easily be bought from the Real-Time market. The earlier regime of managing the grid by load shedding due to last-minute changes can be easily avoided. Thus, it is win-win for all stakeholders generators having the opportunity to sale their surpluses, better management of variability of RE generation, better utilization of transmission systems, discoms opportunity to buy or sell power and finally consumer getting reliable power supply.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yamaha Motor India hands cheque for Rs 25 lakh to UP administration

Yamaha Motor India Group YMIG on Wednesday said it has handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to district authority of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, to support the state government in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. The am...

Aurangabad records 47 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,696

As many as 47 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtras Aurangabad district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,696 in the region, an official said. The swab reports of 47 suspected patients from the district came out positive on...

HIGHLIGHTS

The following are the top stories at 1700 HRS NATION BOM19 MH-4TH LD CYCLONE Mumbai on edge as first cyclone in 72 years makes landfall trains rescheduled, thousands evacuated Mumbai Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday...

Cyclone Nisarga shows signs of weakening

After storming the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga has started weakening and its intensity will reduce further by evening, the India Meteorological Department said. &#160;&#160;&#...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020