Cabinet gives approval to rename Kolkata Port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval to rename Kolkata Port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

The Board of Trustees of Kolkata Port Trust in its Meeting held on 25th February 2020 has also passed a Resolution to re-name Kolkata Port as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata considering his multifaceted genius as an eminent jurist, academician, thinker and leader of the masses.

On the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of Sesquicentenary Celebrations of Kolkata Port on 12th January 2020, keeping in view the sentiments of the people of West Bengal, it was announced that Kolkata Port will be re-named after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, one of the most deserving sons of West Bengal and a front-runner in national integration, dreamer of Bengal's development, the inspiration for industrialisation and ardent votary of one law for one nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)