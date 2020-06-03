Left Menu
Noida: 7 cops removed from duty since May 10 for misbehaving or assaulting citizens

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 18:19 IST
Noida: 7 cops removed from duty since May 10 for misbehaving or assaulting citizens

A sub-inspector has been shunted out and a constable suspended for allegedly manhandling a shopkeeper in Noida, officials said Wednesday, bringing to seven the number of police personnel removed from duty for misbehaving with or assaulting citizens, including women, in Gautam Buddh Nagar district since May 10. The latest incident happened in Sector 29 nearly a week ago.

A departmental inquiry found on Tuesday that the SI and the constable misbehaved with the shopkeeper, the officials said. "The sub-inspector has been transferred to the police lines, and the constable has been suspended," a police spokesperson said.

Previously, an SI and two constables attached with Dankaur police station in Greater Noida were suspended on May 31 for assaulting a man. On May 16, an SI beat women standing in queue for ration in Sector 19, prompting authorities to order his immediate suspension. Departmental proceedings were also initiated against him, according to an official statement issued then.

On May 10, a man who ran out of water during lockdown had come out on the road to fetch water but was assaulted by a police constable in Sector 22. The constable was attached with Lucknow police and was deployed in Noida for COVID-19 duty, according to a statement issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

He was immediately removed from duty and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh recommended strict action against him, it added. PTI's request to the police commissioner for a comment remained unanswered.

