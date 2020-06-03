Left Menu
Development News Edition

No lion census, only observation activity this week in Guj

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:40 IST
No lion census, only observation activity this week in Guj

The Gujarat forest department on Wednesday clarified that it would just be conducting a lion observation activity on June 5 and 6 and not a lion census. The census of lions, which was to be carried out last month, had to be put off in view of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, it said.

The Junagadh forest department, under whose jurisdiction the Gir Wildlife sanctuary is located, clarified this amid reports that the state government would carry out the lion census on Friday and Saturday with only forest department staff. "On every full moon day, we ask the forest department personnel to observe lions in the areas assigned to the staff.

We will take up a similar exercise from 2 pm on on June 5 to 2 pm on June 6," Chief Conservator of Forests, D T Vasavda, said in a statement. "This is not a lion census. Lion census is carried out every five years in an extensive manner. Large number of central and state government officials, wild life lovers, NGOs and members of National Board of Wildlife are involved in it," he said.

The last census was carried out in 2015 and it was supposed to be held during summer this year. But due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it was not possible, he said. "This full moon day observation exercise will be carried and rough estimation of figures arrived at will be used for internal policy making for the safety oflions," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

"No justice, no peace": Tens of thousands in London protest the death of Floyd

Tens of thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd died after a white pol...

Priti Patel sets out UK’s 14-day quarantine for all travellers

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday laid out details of the UKs 14-day quarantine for all inbound international travellers from next Monday alongside a gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdown within the country. Addressing the Hou...

Kosovo lawmakers vote in new center-right prime minister

Kosovos parliament voted in a new prime minister Wednesday to lead a fragile coalition government that will inherit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and stalled normalization talks with neighboring Serbia. Lawmakers voted 61-...

U.S. defense secretary says doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active duty forces to quell civil unrest and added that he regretted using the word battlespace to describe areas gripped b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020